Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows save Saturday

Familia blew his second save of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Braves, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning while striking out two.

Working for the second straight night and called upon to get a four-out save, Familia struck out Preston Tucker to end the eighth inning but then lost his command in the ninth, walking Dansby Swanson to lead off the inning before Johan Camargo ripped a seeing-eye triple into right-center to tie it and Ender Inciarte brought Camargo home with a walkoff drag bunt. As of a couple of weeks ago, manager Mickey Callaway had said he would lighten the workload of his closer, but since then Familia has made seven appearances in 14 days, including three sets of back-to-back outings. Don't expect the 28-year-old to make an appearance Sunday, and Callaway may have to find another reliever he trusts in high-leverage situations if he wants to keep Familia effective and healthy for the remainder of the season.