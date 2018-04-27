Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows third save of season
Familia allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one to blow the save Thursday against the Cardinals.
Familia pitched the tenth inning and allowed a double and single in consecutive at-bats to blow his third save of the season. He is now 9-for-12 in converting save opportunities with all three of his blown saves coming in the last 10 days. There have yet to be any rumblings questioning his job security, and given that he leads the National League in saves he remains a strong closing option despite his recent struggles.
More News
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.