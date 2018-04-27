Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows third save of season

Familia allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out one to blow the save Thursday against the Cardinals.

Familia pitched the tenth inning and allowed a double and single in consecutive at-bats to blow his third save of the season. He is now 9-for-12 in converting save opportunities with all three of his blown saves coming in the last 10 days. There have yet to be any rumblings questioning his job security, and given that he leads the National League in saves he remains a strong closing option despite his recent struggles.