Familia has walked six batters while striking out only two over five Grapefruit League innings so far this spring.

The right-hander's 1.80 ERA is superficially strong, but Familia has not pitched well in camp. The back of the Mets bullpen remains a jumble after closer Edwin Diaz and new setup man Trevor May, but it's hard to see Familia being entrusted with high-leverage work until he solves his control woes.