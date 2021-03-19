Familia has walked six batters while striking out only two over five Grapefruit League innings so far this spring.
The right-hander's 1.80 ERA is superficially strong, but Familia has not pitched well in camp. The back of the Mets bullpen remains a jumble after closer Edwin Diaz and new setup man Trevor May, but it's hard to see Familia being entrusted with high-leverage work until he solves his control woes.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up second win•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Nabs first win•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Solid start to year continues•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hoping to rebound with new splitter•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Heading into spring in better shape•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Grabs win in nightcap•