Mets' Jeurys Familia: Closing in on rehab assignment
Mets manager Terry Collins said that Familia (shoulder) is close to starting up a minor-league rehab assignment, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
There was some hope earlier in August that Familia would rejoin the big-league bullpen by the middle of the month, but it's now looking increasingly likely that the reliever won't be back until September based on his current point in the rehab process. Familia has been sidelined since May 10 following a minor shoulder procedure to address a blood clot, so he'll likely require multiple appearances in the minors before the Mets are comfortable with activating him. It's unclear if Familia will reclaim closing duties once healthy or if the Mets will proceed with trade-deadline pickup A.J. Ramos in that role for the rest of 2017.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could return by mid-August•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Navigates bullpen session successfully•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: To throw from mound soon•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Has started throwing program•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Ready to begin throwing•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Possible return in early August•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...