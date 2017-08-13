Mets' Jeurys Familia: Closing in on rehab assignment

Mets manager Terry Collins said that Familia (shoulder) is close to starting up a minor-league rehab assignment, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

There was some hope earlier in August that Familia would rejoin the big-league bullpen by the middle of the month, but it's now looking increasingly likely that the reliever won't be back until September based on his current point in the rehab process. Familia has been sidelined since May 10 following a minor shoulder procedure to address a blood clot, so he'll likely require multiple appearances in the minors before the Mets are comfortable with activating him. It's unclear if Familia will reclaim closing duties once healthy or if the Mets will proceed with trade-deadline pickup A.J. Ramos in that role for the rest of 2017.