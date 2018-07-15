Mets' Jeurys Familia: Collects 17th save
Familia struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to pick up his 17th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Nationals.
He has only three saves since returning from the disabled list June 17, and while Familia's 3.86 ERA and 10:5 K:BB in 11.2 innings over that stretch aren't ideal, he's only been scored up in two of 12 appearances during that time. Look for him to regroup after the All-Star break, although whether he's still the Mets' closer or finds himself in a setup role on a contender after the trade deadline remains to be seen.
