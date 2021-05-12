Familia (1-0) picked up the win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit and one walk over a scoreless ninth inning while striking out one.

Entering the game with the Mets down 2-1, Familia gave up a couple one-out baserunners but was able to escape the jam, and the right-hander was rewarded with the win when the team rallied in the bottom of the frame. Familia has reeled off 11 straight scoreless appearances to reduce his ERA to 0.84, but his 1.59 WHIP on the season suggests his luck won't last much longer.