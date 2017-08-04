Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could return by mid-August
Familia (shoulder) could be back in the bullpen by the time the Mets face the Yankees on August 14, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Familia hasn't pitched since May 10 while dealing with a blood clot near his pitching shoulder that required a minor procedure. The closer was able to toss a bullpen session Wednesday and looks to continue ramping up his efforts in the coming weeks in order to return by the third week of August. He will likely head out on a rehab assignment within the next week, barring any other setbacks.
