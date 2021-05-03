Familia pitched a one-out save, striking out one in the win over the Phillies on Sunday.

After a game tying home-run by Rhys Hoskins was reversed and ruled a double, Familia entered with two outs in the ninth inning in a one-run game for the injured Edwin Diaz. Familia was able to strike out Bryce Harper for the final out to preserve the lead and record his first save of the season. Familia doesn't normally find himself pitching in a save situation, but Sunday was a unique scenario. The 31-year-old has a higher WHIP (1.57) than ERA (1.29).