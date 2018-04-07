Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns five-out save

Familia got five straight outs Saturday against the Nationals, earning his fourth save of the season.

Familia came in with a man on first with one out in the eighth inning in a one-run game. He shut the door easily, recording three ground outs, one strikeout and a lineout. It was the second time this season that Familia has recorded a save while throwing more than one inning -- he went four outs in the Mets' second game of the year. New Mets manager Mickey Callaway may be a little more progressive in his bullpen usage, though so far that hasn't threatened Familia's save total.