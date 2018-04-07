Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns five-out save
Familia got five straight outs Saturday against the Nationals, earning his fourth save of the season.
Familia came in with a man on first with one out in the eighth inning in a one-run game. He shut the door easily, recording three ground outs, one strikeout and a lineout. It was the second time this season that Familia has recorded a save while throwing more than one inning -- he went four outs in the Mets' second game of the year. New Mets manager Mickey Callaway may be a little more progressive in his bullpen usage, though so far that hasn't threatened Familia's save total.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches third save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works around trouble for second save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns four-out save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Struggles through shaky spring•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...