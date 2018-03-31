Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns four-out save

Familia earned his first save of the season Saturday against the Cardinals, striking out two and walking one over 1.1 innings of work.

Familia closed out the ninth inning of a five-run game Thursday and then converted his first save opportunity of the season Saturday. After setup man Anthony Swarzak was pulled with a sore oblique with one out remaining in the eighth inning, Familia was called upon to shut the door and did just that. He struck out Yadier Molina to end the eighth and then finished the job in the ninth after receiving an extra insurance run. While A.J. Ramos is also in the Mets' bullpen and has 99 career saves, the closing job appears to be indisputably Familia's to begin the year.