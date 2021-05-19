Familia (2-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Braves after pitching a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and walking one.

Familia pitched the eighth inning in this bullpen day for the Mets and while he allowed the game-tying run following an RBI single from Marcell Ozuna that scored Ehire Adrianza, it's worth noting the run was charged to Aaron Loup and not Familia. The right-hander has three holds and a save this season while allowing earned runs in just two of his 15 appearances to date, which translates to a 2.63 ERA across 13.2 innings.