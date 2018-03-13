Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday
Familia (arm) threw today and is expected back later in the week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Familia has been dealing with tightness in his throwing arm for a few days, though the issue isn't considered serious. If he's back within a few days, he should have no trouble being ready for Opening Day and will claim the majority of the Mets' save chances to start the season.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Fighting arm tightness•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to get 'most' save chances•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Avoids arbitration with Mets•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Not viewed as everyday closer•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up sixth save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Allows two runs, converts fifth save•
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...