Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday

Familia (arm) threw today and is expected back later in the week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Familia has been dealing with tightness in his throwing arm for a few days, though the issue isn't considered serious. If he's back within a few days, he should have no trouble being ready for Opening Day and will claim the majority of the Mets' save chances to start the season.

