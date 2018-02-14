Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected to get 'most' save chances
Mets pitching coach Dave Eiland said Wednesday that Familia will likely get most of the saves, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Eiland's words indicate there may indeed be some mixing and matching in the ninth, as new manager Mickey Callaway suggested there would be, but that Familia is the primary closer. Familia missed a large portion of last season after undergoing surgery to address a blood clot in his armpit area, but returned to post a 3.00 ERA and three saves in September. AJ Ramos and Anthony Swarzak represent the top right-handers behind Familia in the bullpen pecking order, while Jerry Blevins looks like the top lefty option.
