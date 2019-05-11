Familia (shoulder) said he expects the Mets to activate him from the injured list prior to Sunday's game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

After spending a week or so rehabbing in Port St. Lucie, Familia is now back in New York and said that he's feeling "back to normal." It sounds like Familia will return after missing just one more than the minimum 10 days required by his IL stint, but it would not be a surprise if the Mets eased him back in with a couple lower-leverage appearances before returning Familia to setup duty.