Familia blew the save in Tuesday's win over the Reds by allowing two runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out three and walked one.

Familia was called upon for the six-out save with Edwin Diaz receiving the night off, but was unable to maintain the 3-1 lead. Familia has now blown both his save opportunities this season and owns an unsightly 6.28 ERA, 2.02 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB through 14.1 innings.