Mets' Jeurys Familia: Fighting arm tightness
Familia is reportedly dealing with a bout of tightness in his throwing arm, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Familia allowed four runs in an inning of work during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, raising his spring training ERA to 8.44 over 5.1 frames. Though the closer noted feeling tightness in his right arm after the contest, he stated that he "doesn't think it's a problem" and that he deals with this issue every spring. Familia is a notoriously slow starter but fortunately has another few weeks to get his body into shape prior to the team's Opening Day contest against the Cardinals on March 29. The 28-year-old is expected to see a majority of the team's save opportunities this season.
