Mets' Jeurys Familia: Gets another save

Familia got his fifth save of the season on Monday, working around a couple of hits to toss a scoreless ninth inning while striking out three in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Manager Mickey Callaway had said that he doesn't plan on using Familia as heavily as he has been for the entire season but the 28-year-old was back out there on Monday and continued his dominant start to the year. He's piled up nine strikeouts and has yet to give up an earned run through his first seven innings and he's 5-for-5 on save opportunities, so even if his usage rate does calm down as the season goes on, Familia should continue to rack up plenty of saves.