Mets' Jeurys Familia: Gets seventh save against Brewers
Familia got another save against the Brewers on Friday, striking out one without allowing a base-runner in a clean ninth inning to close out the Mets' 6-5 victory.
Familia has been an absolute machine to start the season, with this save marking his seventh straight successfully converted opportunity without allowing an earned run to start 2018. He's as safe a closer option as they come right now, so look for him to continue racking up the saves as the season rolls on.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Records sixth save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Gets another save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Workload should decrease as season progresses•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns five-out save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches third save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works around trouble for second save•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...