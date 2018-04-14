Mets' Jeurys Familia: Gets seventh save against Brewers

Familia got another save against the Brewers on Friday, striking out one without allowing a base-runner in a clean ninth inning to close out the Mets' 6-5 victory.

Familia has been an absolute machine to start the season, with this save marking his seventh straight successfully converted opportunity without allowing an earned run to start 2018. He's as safe a closer option as they come right now, so look for him to continue racking up the saves as the season rolls on.