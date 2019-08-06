Familia (3-1) picked up the win in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Marlins, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless seventh inning.

The right-hander was in the right place at the right time, as the Mets erupted for three runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-4 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Familia has had a rough season but has been pitching a little better since coming off the IL in early July, posting a 4.00 ERA through nine innings -- albeit with a shaky 11:9 K:BB and 2.11 WHIP in nine innings.