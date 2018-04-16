Mets' Jeurys Familia: Grabs win Sunday
Familia picked up his first win of the season in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Brewers, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
After reeling off seven saves in seven chances over his first eight appearances, Familia added a win for some variety after Wilmer Flores hit a walkoff homer in the bottom of the ninth. With the Mets looking like World Series contenders again, the right-hander seems poised to recapture the form that saw him convert 90.4 percent (94-for-104) of his save opportunities in 2015-16.
