Mets' Jeurys Familia: Headed for rehab

Familia (shoulder) was sent to Florida on Sunday for a rehab assignment, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Familia was placed on the disabled list Friday with right shoulder soreness. However, the Mets aren't expecting him to be on the shelf for long, and they're confident he'll return sometime during their upcoming road trip (between June 12 and June 21). Familia has made 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 33:9 K:BB.