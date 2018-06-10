Mets' Jeurys Familia: Headed for rehab
Familia (shoulder) was sent to Florida on Sunday for a rehab assignment, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Familia was placed on the disabled list Friday with right shoulder soreness. However, the Mets aren't expecting him to be on the shelf for long, and they're confident he'll return sometime during their upcoming road trip (between June 12 and June 21). Familia has made 28 appearances out of the bullpen this season, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.24 WHIP with a 33:9 K:BB.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Lands on DL with shoulder soreness•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Takes loss Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Used in eighth inning Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Strikes out three in six-out save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Blows fourth save Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Slams door for save No. 13•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...