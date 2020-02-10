Mets' Jeurys Familia: Heading into spring in better shape
Familia dropped 30 pounds since the end of last season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Players reporting to camp in better shape is hardly uncommon news for this time of year and is rarely enough reason on its own to adjust a player's projection. For those looking for a reason to buy a bounceback from Familia after his 5.70 ERA last season, however, this is at least something to point to. The good version of Familia, who has saved 124 games in his career and owns a 3.16 ERA over eight seasons in the big leagues, could potentially push for a ninth-inning role if Edwin Diaz falters again, but his weight loss alone isn't enough reason to assume he'll be back to his previous form.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...