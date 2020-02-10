Familia dropped 30 pounds since the end of last season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Players reporting to camp in better shape is hardly uncommon news for this time of year and is rarely enough reason on its own to adjust a player's projection. For those looking for a reason to buy a bounceback from Familia after his 5.70 ERA last season, however, this is at least something to point to. The good version of Familia, who has saved 124 games in his career and owns a 3.16 ERA over eight seasons in the big leagues, could potentially push for a ninth-inning role if Edwin Diaz falters again, but his weight loss alone isn't enough reason to assume he'll be back to his previous form.