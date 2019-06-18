Familia was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Bennett lesion in his right shoulder Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

It's not clear how much time Familia is expected to miss. The injury perhaps explains why he allowed seven runs while recording just four outs over his last two outings, though he's been poor all season, with his ERA sitting at 5.81 even before those two rough appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories