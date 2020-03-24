Mets' Jeurys Familia: Hoping to rebound with new splitter
Familia has changed the grip on his split-finger fastball to make it function as more of an off-speed pitch, John Harper of SNY reports.
At the urging of new Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, Familia widened his fingers when throwing the pitch to create more separation in velocity between it and his sinker. The right-hander also lost 30 pounds this offseason, resulting in cleaner and easier mechanics on the mound. The improvements resulted in a 1.80 ERA and 5:3 K:BB through five innings this spring before MLB was put on pause, and if Familia is able to return to form he could be a key part of the club's late-inning crew. His actual role once the regular season begins is unclear, however. Edwin Diaz remains the closer, and Seth Lugo, Justin Wilson and even potentially Dellin Betances -- who's still making his way back from a torn Achilles -- could all be ahead of Familia as set-up options.
