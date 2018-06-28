Mets' Jeurys Familia: Implodes in loss Wednesday

Familia (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while failing to record an out against the Pirates.

Familia was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth, but gave up three straight singles followed by a walk before being relieved of his duties. It's now the fourth time in the last eight outings in which he's yielded at least one earned run, and the four-run implosion pushes his ERA up to a season-high 3.48.