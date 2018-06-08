Mets' Jeurys Familia: Lands on DL with shoulder soreness

Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder soreness.

Familia has allowed four runs on 13 hits over his last six outings (seven innings), with only one save in that stretch, so perhaps the shoulder soreness is part of the reason for his recent struggles. The 28-year-old will be eligible to return from the disabled list June 17, and Robert Gsellman is likely to get opportunities as the Mets' closer in the meantime.