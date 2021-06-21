Familia has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right hip impingement, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Familia last pitched Sunday against the Nationals, allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning. It's not entirely clear when or how the hip issue emerged initially, but it's severe enough to put him on the shelf for at least the next 10 days. The veteran reliever will become eligible to be activated July 1, though he may need additional time to recover. Yennsy Diaz was recalled in a corresponding roster move.