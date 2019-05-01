Mets' Jeurys Familia: Lands on injured list
Familia was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sore shoulder, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Familia has allowed four runs over his last three appearances, potentially due to his shoulder issues. An MRI taken Wednesday revealed a Bennett lesion (an issue similar to a bone spur), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He received an injection Wednesday and will be out for at least 10 days, though the Mets have yet to specify a target return date. Ryan O'Rourke's contract was selected in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...