Familia was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a sore shoulder, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Familia has allowed four runs over his last three appearances, potentially due to his shoulder issues. An MRI taken Wednesday revealed a Bennett lesion (an issue similar to a bone spur), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. He received an injection Wednesday and will be out for at least 10 days, though the Mets have yet to specify a target return date. Ryan O'Rourke's contract was selected in a corresponding move.