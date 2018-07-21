Mets' Jeurys Familia: Likely headed to Oakland

Familia is expected to be dealt to the Athletics within the next few days, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Although the Mets won't announce the trade Friday night, the deal could be finalized as soon as Saturday. The Athletics already have a dominant closer in Blake Treinen, but they'll look to bolster their bullpen as Familia has put up solid numbers in 2018. The 28-year-old has collected 17 saves and sits with a 2.88 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 43 strikeouts across 40.2 innings. More details on the trade will likely emerge in the near future.