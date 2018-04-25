Mets' Jeurys Familia: Locks down ninth save Tuesday
Familia struck out two in a perfect 10th inning Tuesday to collect his ninth save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Cardinals.
He mowed down Yadier Molina, Dexter Fowler and Paul DeJong in only 12 pitches, eight of which were strikes. Familia rebounded in fine fashion from his second blown save Saturday, and it's perhaps not a coincidence that both those shaky outings this season have come when he was pitching for the second day in a row. Expect Mets manager Mickey Callaway to keep a close eye on the right-hander's workload and usage, and if that trend continues it could cost Familia an occasional save chance down the road.
