Familia tossed a perfect inning of relief while striking out one in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The right-hander now boasts an impressive 7:1 K:BB through five spring innings. Familia will open the campaign as the Mets' primary eighth-inning man in front of Edwin Diaz, and he's capable of providing plenty of strikeouts while racking up 20-plus holds in that role while seeing the occasional save chance on days Diaz is unavailable.