Mets' Jeurys Familia: May not immediately reclaim closer role
Familia (shoulder) may not be inserted back into high-leverage situations right away once he's activated from the DL, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander will take the mound for his second rehab appearance this weekend and is still a week or two away from rejoining the Mets bullpen, but the team doesn't want Familia to over-exert himself upon his return in what will be meaningless games for the team. "He'll get back in there. I don't know where it will be, if it's going to be the ninth inning right out of the gate," manager Terry Collins said Friday. "But I think the most important thing we're going to need to see is after the rehab that the health's good. ... We're not worried about [him proving himself in] pressure situations. This guy's pitched in the biggest ones there is. As long as he leaves this year knowing that he's healthy, that's going to be a big step." Fantasy GMs counting on Familia for a saves boost in September may end up being disappointed, but if he looks good after his activation, he should reclaim the closer role sooner rather than later.
