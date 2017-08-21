Mets' Jeurys Familia: Moving rehab to Low-A

Familia (shoulder) is scheduled to make appearances for Low-A Brooklyn on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Familia has already appeared in a pair of games for High-A St. Lucie, registering four strikeouts over two scoreless innings of relief. He's set to pitch on back-to-back days for the first time since landing on the disabled list, and he should be back with the Mets not too long after if everything goes well. The 27-year-old likely won't be inserted back into high-leverage situations immediately upon his return, but he should eventually reclaim the closer role if he's able to pitch well following his activation.