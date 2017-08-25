Mets' Jeurys Familia: Must work back to closing role
Familia isn't going to immediately be used as the Mets' closer following his activation from the disabled list Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Although Familia may return to his typical job as closer before the end of the season, the Mets plan on easing him back in. Familia pitched just 9.1 innings over 11 games before hitting the disabled list in the middle of May with an arterial clot in his shoulder. Until further notice, look for AJ Ramos to continue being used in the club's save situations.
