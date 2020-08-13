Familia (1-0) was credited with the win in Wednesday's victory over the Nationals, allowing one hit and one walk over two innings of relief. He struck out four.

Robert Gsellman got the start but only lasted two innings, and Familia was the most effective reliever to follow him, working the fourth and fifth innings on a night when the Mets offense erupted for 11 runs. Familia has had a couple of rough appearances this season -- he walked three batters and was charged with two runs in only two-thirds of an inning Saturday -- to inflate his 4.32 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, but he now has a win and two holds in eight outings and remains part of the high-leverage crew in manager Luis Rojas' bullpen.