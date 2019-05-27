Mets' Jeurys Familia: Nabs seventh hold
Familia struck out both batters he faced to record his seventh hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
After Zack Wheeler ran out of gas in the eighth inning and put runners on first and second with one out in a 4-3 game, Familia came in and fanned Dawel Lugo and Nick Castellanos on nine pitches to end the threat. The right-hander's numbers on the year aren't pretty, largely as a result of a 6.5 BB/9, but since coming off the IL in mid-May he's been more effective with a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB through 6.1 innings.
