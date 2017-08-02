Mets' Jeurys Familia: Navigates bullpen session successfully
Familia (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Familia began a throwing program earlier in July, and now he's taken the next step in his rehab process. There still is no timetable for his return to the Mets' bullpen, although the team is still confident that he'll be able to return prior to the season's conclusion.
