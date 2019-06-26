Familia (shoulder) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment in the near future, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Familia has been on the shelf since June 18 with a Bennet lesion in his right shoulder, but he's feeling better and nearing a return to game action. While the right-hander spent time on the injured list earlier in the season due to the same issue, he said he's not considering surgery at this point, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories