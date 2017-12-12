Mets' Jeurys Familia: Not viewed as everyday closer

Manager Mickey Callaway said Familia will not be the Mets' sole closer in 2018, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

The Mets' new manager apparently plans to go with a closer-by-committee approach next season, mixing and matching the likes of Familia, A.J. Ramos and others in the ninth inning based on situations. Familia should still see his fair share of save opportunities, though fantasy owners should factor in the possibility that he doesn't when drafting. Either way, he should provide a solid amount of strikeouts to go with his low ERA next season.