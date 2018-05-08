Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches 10th save with scoreless outing

Familia struck out a pair in a clean inning of work to earn his 10th save of the season Monday against the Reds.

Familia came in firing, mowing down the side in order as he bookended the frame with punchouts. He blew a pair of saves in late April, but the veteran still one of only four closers with double-digit saves while holding an impressive 1.59 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP for the season. The Mets are staying afloat despite an inauspicious start, and Familia's stability at the back of the bullpen will be important as they look to secure close wins.