Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches 16th save

Familia pitched a perfect ninth inning Wednesday against the Blue Jays to secure his 16th save of the season.

It was his first save without at least one strikeout in over two months, but it still counts just the same. The 28-year-old pitched to an unsightly 8.22 ERA in eight appearances in June, but he seems to be settling down a bit of late; he hasn't allowed a run in six of his last seven outings to bring his ERA to 3.28 on the year.