Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches third save

Familia picked up his third save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.

Familia allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach base on a leadoff single, but he subsequently got Aaron Altherr to ground into a double play before striking out Maikel Franco to end things. He has now converted all three of his save chances to open the year while striking out five batters across 4.1 scoreless innings.