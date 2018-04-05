Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches third save
Familia picked up his third save of the season after tossing a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Phillies. He allowed one hit and struck out one batter.
Familia allowed Rhys Hoskins to reach base on a leadoff single, but he subsequently got Aaron Altherr to ground into a double play before striking out Maikel Franco to end things. He has now converted all three of his save chances to open the year while striking out five batters across 4.1 scoreless innings.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Works around trouble for second save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Earns four-out save•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Struggles through shaky spring•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Scheduled to pitch Monday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Expected back Thursday or Friday•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Fighting arm tightness•
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...
-
Making excuses for SPs who struggled
Several of our favorite starting pitcher investments let us down the first time through the...