Mets' Jeurys Familia: Notches win in relief
Familia (1-0) picked up the win Monday, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning as the Mets downed the Marlins 7-3.
The right-hander entered the game with the score knotted at 3-3, but a big top of the ninth -- highlighted by Pete Alonso's first big-league homer -- put Familia in the win column. He's looking good so far as Edwin Diaz's main set-up man, collecting a hold as well in three appearances with a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB.
