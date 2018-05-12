Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up 11th save Friday
Familia struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to collect his 11th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Phillies.
The right-hander has now cashed in eight of 11 save chances on the season, but Familia's 1.50 ERA and 21:6 K:BB in 18 innings indicate he's been a better pitcher than his success rate would suggest. The Mets are struggling to win games right now, but when they do take a late lead into the ninth inning, it's in good hands.
