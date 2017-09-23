Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up one-out save
Familia recorded the last out Friday against the Nationals for his fourth save.
This marks Familia's first save since his injury in May. Familia struck out the only batter he faced, but it seems unlikely that he will move into the closer's role for just the final days of the season. Most likely, this was just a matter of the Mets running out of relievers, as they needed six pitchers after Robert Gsellman went just five innings.
