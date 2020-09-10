Familia (2-0) earned his second win of the season Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless eighth inning.

Familia only threw six of 13 pitches for strikes but got the job done and received the win after Pete Alonso gave the Mets the lead in the bottom half of the eighth with a solo shot to right-center. The 31-year-old has given up only one run in his last seven appearances but his 4:4 K:BB over that span suggests he's still struggling to find the strike zone at times. Familia will remain locked in as the team's setup man unless Edwin Diaz sustains an injury or begins to massively struggle.