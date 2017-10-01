Mets' Jeurys Familia: Picks up sixth save

Familia struck out two in a perfect inning against the Phillies on Saturday en route to his eighth save of the season.

AJ Ramos worked the bottom of the eighth in a tie game. After the Mets took the lead in the 11th, Familia got the call, and he converted for his third save since Sept. 22. Familia struggled a bit initially upon his return from a shoulder injury in late August, but he's allowed just one earned run in his last eight appearances. The 27-year-old seems to have reclaimed the closer role outright.