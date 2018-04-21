Mets' Jeurys Familia: Racks up eighth save Friday
Familia worked a clean 12th inning Friday to record his eighth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Braves.
The right-hander wasn't needed for a few days after blowing his first save of the season Monday, but Familia looked to be back in his usual form Friday. He still carries a 0.00 ERA and strong 13:5 K:BB in 11.1 innings, and given the Mets' success in the early going, he could well remain among the league leaders in saves for the rest of the season.
