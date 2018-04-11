Mets' Jeurys Familia: Records sixth save
Familia pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out one batter to earn the save Tuesday against the Marlins.
Familia continued his excellent start to the season, recording his league-leading sixth save of the season. He has been recording the saves in dominant fashion, having yet to allow an earned run and striking out 10 batters in eight innings pitched.
