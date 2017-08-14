Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rehab assignment on tap
Familia (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment for the Gulf Coast League Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This is encouraging news, as Familia is set to return to game action for the first time since landing on the disabled list back at the beginning of May. Given the length of his absence, he's expected to need multiple games on a rehab assignment before ultimately being ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen. This likely puts his return date near the beginning of September, though a clearer timetable for his return should be available as he progresses through his rehab stint. With recently acquired A.J. Ramos in the ninth inning picture for the Mets, it's unclear if Familiar will reclaim his role as the closer upon activation.
More News
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Could return by mid-August•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Navigates bullpen session successfully•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: To throw from mound soon•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Has started throwing program•
-
Mets' Jeurys Familia: Ready to begin throwing•
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...