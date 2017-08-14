Mets' Jeurys Familia: Rehab assignment on tap

Familia (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment for the Gulf Coast League Mets on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, as Familia is set to return to game action for the first time since landing on the disabled list back at the beginning of May. Given the length of his absence, he's expected to need multiple games on a rehab assignment before ultimately being ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen. This likely puts his return date near the beginning of September, though a clearer timetable for his return should be available as he progresses through his rehab stint. With recently acquired A.J. Ramos in the ninth inning picture for the Mets, it's unclear if Familiar will reclaim his role as the closer upon activation.